Nick Jonas's New Song Addresses Critics of His and Priyanka Chopra's Whirlwind Romance

The shock and awe of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s rapid-fire engagement and wedding(s) has mostly subsided by now, replaced by the shock and awe inspired by Priyanka’s high-slit chainmail dress and her must-read InStyle cover story. Still, Nick hasn’t forgotten the public’s reaction to the news that he and the Quantico alum had gotten engaged after just two months of dating.

In “I Believe,” a new song on the Jonas Brothers’ comeback album Happiness Begins, the 26-year-old opens up about their whirlwind romance. “Every night, every day; how about every lifetime?/ Yeah, I know what they say, and that's fine/ 'Cause I'm here to stay through the good and the bad times/ Babe, you send me to space and you're mine, yeah,” Nick sings.

“Well, call me crazy/ And people saying that we move too fast/ But I've been waiting, and for a reason/ Ain’t no turning back,” the song continues.

And Nick isn’t the only JoBro who took the new album as an opportunity to serenade his other half. Joe, who wed Sophie Turner last month, sings “Hesitate,” which Nick described to Billboard as Joe’s “love letter” to the Game of Thrones star. “I will take your pain/ And put it on my heart/ I won't hesitate/ Just tell me where to start,” the 29-year-old sings on the track.

Say what you will about dating musicians, but having a song that was written just for you (for millions to hear) is pretty damn cool.