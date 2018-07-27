How Did This Happen? Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Relationship Timeline

Who are we to criticize young love? Earlier this year, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson left us #shook after the comedian popped the question following a one-month courtship. Soon after, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin also sped down the relationship fast track, becoming engaged in July after Baldwin previously told The Times UK she and Bieber were only in the friend zone as of May.

And now, ladies and gentlemen, two more celebrities have decided to put a ring on it. According to People, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got engaged one week ago while they were in London celebrating the actress’s 36th birthday, after two months of dating. Jonas is so romantic, he reportedly shut down a Tiffany & Co. in N.Y.C. to find the perfect ring. Holly Golightly’s dream!

But when, exactly, did their affection for each other begin? Let’s take a brief walk down memory lane.

The Met Gala

We have a glorious red carpet shot of the soon-to-be married pair together thanks to the 2017 Met Gala, where they arrived hand-in-hand. At first, we didn’t give much thought to their joint appearance since they were both dressed by Ralph Lauren, and designers at the event typically brings A-listers together. Fine.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

A Year Later

Fast forward to 2018, when the rumor mill started churning fast. Over Memorial Day weekend, they were spotted three times in L.A., where they stopped by a Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert show, and a week later, a Dodgers game.

Summer of Travel

In June, we noticed Jonas left a cheesy comment on Chopra’s Instagram post. What’d he say? “That smile,” along with a flirty emoji. Soon after, the pair arrived at JFK in New York, and by the time the month wrapped, Jonas has brought Priyanka as a date to his cousin’s wedding. He later flew to India to meet Madhu, Chopra’s mom. According to People, their love really picked up steam once the families had met. Big deal!

Shortly after, Filmfare reported that their visit to India inspired talk of a potential engagement planned for July (here we are) or August. Times of India also noticed that the two wore matching gold rings, only adding fuel to the speculation fire.

The Future

When, exactly, their wedding will happen, and who’ll be invited? That’s to be determined. However, we do know that Chopra has been ready to take her personal life to the next level. “I am a very ‘live in the today,’ maximum ‘live in the next two months’ kind of person. But [in] 10 years, I definitely want to have kids,” she recently told People. “That is, it’s going to happen in the next 10 years. Well, hopefully earlier than that. I’m very fond of children and I want to be able to do that.”

