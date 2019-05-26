Nick Jonas Adorably Gushes About Wife Priyanka Chopra in One-Year Dating Anniversary Tribute

It's been quite a year for newlyweds Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. In a matter of twelve months, the pair had their first official date, fell in love, and got married in a series of elaborate receptions, ranging from India to the United States. And, today, they're more in love than ever before.

Need proof? Look no further than Jonas's Instagram grid, where he waxed poetic about his wife in honor of their first dating anniversary. “One year ago today I went to go see Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood bowl with a group of friends. One of those friends was the woman that would become my best friend, my confidant, my muse, my beautiful wife," he wrote alongside a photo of the couple at Cannes in wedding-inspired attire.

"I am so grateful for our journey together so far. You make me smile every day and you inspire me to be the best version of myself. I am honored to be your husband. I love you,” he concluded his virtual love note.

Later that evening, Priyanka returned the praise and left an equally romantic comment on her husband's post. "The most amazing thing that ever happened to me is you. I love you babs,” she wrote.

Right before their wedding day, the couple sat down with Vogue to offer details on how their unlikely romance began, in which Nick found himself down on one knee to profess his love. At the 2017 Oscars after-party, the "Sucker" singer saw Chopra breeze by in a Michael Kors dress while standing at the bar. “And I put my drink down,” Jonas told Vogue, “get on one knee — this is in front of a bunch of people — and I say, ‘You’re real. Where have you been all my life?’ Like, loud.”

It wasn't until a year and half later that they became exclusive (after exchanging flirtatious texts and Instagram DMs), with an engagement two months later in July 2018.

It's a love story for the modern age.