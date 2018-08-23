Nick Jonas Won Over Priyanka Chopra's Mom

Christopher Luu
Aug 22, 2018

Nick Jonas hit all the right notes during his trip to India. According to Entertainment Tonight, the 25-year-old singer and actor impressed his fiancée's mother — so there are no worries about clashing with the mother-in-law now. In an interview with DNA India, Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra, sang Jonas's praises and noticed his respect for his soon-to-be-wife's culture.

"Nick enjoyed the prayers during the puja," Madhu told the magazine. "It was a new thing for him and he took it seriously. He followed what our panditji said, and chanted the Sanskrit mantras accurately. Both he and his parents did it beautifully. They are nice people."

Hindustan Times/Getty Images

Over the weekend, Jonas and Chopra gave their Instagram followers an intimate glimpse into their roka ceremony (or engagement ceremony) in Mumbai, India. While Jonas's brothers didn't make it, his parents did, and Madhu seemed to approve of everyone.

"I told her I wanted to meet Nick's family," she added. Looks like Chopra did exactly what her mother asked, because everyone got along swimmingly. It wasn't Nick's first visit, however. He'd met Madhu before and she knew he was a good fit for her daughter. She added that Priyanka knew what she was doing, though, so there was no doubt she'd bring home someone that the whole family would love.

Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love.

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

"I always trust Priyanka's judgment; she's not impulsive. She gave it a lot of thought and when she decided on something, I was sure it would be good," Madhu noted. "He's a wonderful person and everyone in the family just loves him. He's so polite and respectful towards elders. What more can a mother want?"

In the interview, Madhu added that she's not rushing the couple or revealing any more details. She would love a traditional Indian wedding, though, so if Nick really wants to get things off to a great start, he knows what to do. Part of why he and Chopra wanted to have a roka ceremony was because of Madhu's wishes. She said that she really wanted one and the couple was more than happy to oblige.

"I definitely want a traditional Indian wedding," she concluded. "I'm a modern mother, but at heart, I'm quite conservative."

