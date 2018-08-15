We Finally Have a Clear Photo of Priyanka Chopra's Engagement Ring from Nick Jonas

Since news of their engagement broke in late July, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have remained tight-lipped in regard to their fast-paced relationship.

But after nearly three weeks of waiting and wondering, we finally have proof (sort of) that their union is not one elaborate practical joke.

Hindustan Times/Getty Images

Following reports that Jonas, 25, closed down a Tiffany & Co. shop in order to pick out the perfect engagement ring for his 36-year-old girlfriend, we have finally borne witness to the fruit(s) of his incredibly bougie labor.

On Tuesday, Chopra’s pal and fellow Bollywood star Raveena Tandon posted a couple pouty selfies with the Quantico actress, and (by no mistake, we’re certain) a certain low-carat diamond sparkler appeared on the scene.

In the photos, Chopra appears to be wearing a cushion-cut Tiffany & Co. diamond flanked by two diamond baguettes, carefully angled on *that* finger. And wow, it’s really underwhelming — just kidding, it is truly what dreams are made of.

Looks like Nick truly threw “some bacon on it” (which is a good thing, we think).