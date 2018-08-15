We Finally Have a Clear Photo of Priyanka Chopra's Engagement Ring from Nick Jonas

Since news of their engagement broke in late July, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have remained tight-lipped in regard to their fast-paced relationship.
But after nearly three weeks of waiting and wondering, we finally have proof (sort of) that their union is not one elaborate practical joke.
Following reports that Jonas, 25, closed down a Tiffany & Co. shop in order to pick out the perfect engagement ring for his 36-year-old girlfriend, we have finally borne witness to the fruit(s) of his incredibly bougie labor.
On Tuesday, Chopra’s pal and fellow Bollywood star Raveena Tandon posted a couple pouty selfies with the Quantico actress, and (by no mistake, we’re certain) a certain low-carat diamond sparkler appeared on the scene.
In the photos, Chopra appears to be wearing a cushion-cut Tiffany & Co. diamond flanked by two diamond baguettes, carefully angled on *that* finger. And wow, it’s really underwhelming — just kidding, it is truly what dreams are made of.
Looks like Nick truly threw “some bacon on it” (which is a good thing, we think).