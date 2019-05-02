Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Packed on the PDA During the JoBros's Billboard Music Awards Performance

If it wasn't clear enough that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are deeply and madly in love, tonight's Jonas Brothers performance at the Billboard Music Awards is sure to quiet any naysayers. During the band's first performance in over a decade, Nick kissed his wife mid-performance, because not even a nationally televised show can keep them from showing a little bit of PDA.

The brothers' performance was pure fan service. Nick led the show with a bit of his solo work, singing "Jealous." Then, Joe took over, adding a little bit of poppy spice with a few bars of DNCE hit, "Cake by the Ocean." Before the brothers could assemble on stage to form an unstoppable pop-music juggernaut, Nick, who was making is way through the audience, kissed his wife mid-song. Viewers caught the sweet moment on Twitter and collective hearts erupted like the pyrotechnics on stage with the JoBros.

Nick Jonas kissing wife Priyanka Chopra during Jonas Brothers performance is couple goals ❤️🥰😘#JonasBrothers #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/pNsBH7BUrl — Siobhain (@summer0001) May 2, 2019

The Billboard Music Awards were a huge date night for the brothers, who all arrived with their respective S.O.s. Nick and Priyanka took to the red carpet together while his brother Joe arrived with his fiancée, Sophie Turner. Not to be outdone, Kevin brought his wife, Danielle. All three ladies appeared in the JoBros's comeback music video for "Sucker," which happened to be on the set list for tonight, too.

Nick's all for the brotherly love and sisterly connections. He told People that it's an amazing coincidence that everything worked out so well.

"It's kind of the dream where, as close as we are as brothers, that our wives and fiancée are so connected, as well. It's obviously a huge adjustment for everybody, talking about us getting back together as a band and then working together so much again," Nick said. "These incredible women have handled it so well and have been the best support system for each of us, individually and as a group. To get to share that with them is a really amazing thing."