Nick Jonas Is Already Planning An Anniversary Celebration for Priyanka Chopra

It's been almost a year since Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's weddings. Yes, weddings. While the couple hasn't mentioned having multiple anniversary celebrations to coincide with each ceremony, but Jonas did say that he's got plans on the books to celebrate. Officially, the two were married on December 1, 2018, so Jonas still has time to make sure that whatever they do to commemorate one year of wedded bliss measures up to the over-the-top festivities last year.

"Well, I don't wanna say what we're doing to celebrate because it's a surprise for her, and she might be watching. And if she is, then I wouldn't want the surprise to be spoiled," Jonas told People. "We will be taking a few days away from the tour to have some time."

Jonas says that the time's gone by quicker than he could have ever imagined. He's currently on tour with the Jonas Brothers and Chopra is filming a movie in India, but he says that whenever they manage to get together, it's good for both of them.

"It's been a crazy year. It's flown by, it's hard to believe it," he continued.

"This year's been, for she and I both, probably the craziest of our lives, but kind of nice to have that centering grounding feeling with each other."

While he was hush-hush about his anniversary plans, Jonas did say that he hopes that things change next year and they're not separated as often. With his new gig as a coach on The Voice, at least half of this power couple will be settled in one place for a while.

"Hopefully next year we have a bit more time to be in the same place, but being busy is not bad either," he said.