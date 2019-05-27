Nick Jonas Got Priyanka Chopra the Most Incredible Anniversary Present

Believe it or not, it's been an entire year since Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot over and over again. And while the two couldn't be together for their first wedding anniversary, Jonas made sure that his wife would get a one-of-a-kind present that she'd never, ever forget. According to her Instagram account, Jonas got her tickets and behind-the-scenes access to Mariah Carey's London show.

But Chopra got more than just prime tickets. During the show, she got a serenade from Mimi herself.

"Even though he was busy and we were apart, he made sure I celebrated our one year anniversary with my fave ... So lovely meeting you and thank you for the incredible show ... you will always be my baby @nickjonas Happy one year love!" Chopra wrote. To really make her point, she called Jonas the "best husband ever" and if her photos are anything to go by, the big smiles, the "Always Be My Baby" singalong, and the one-on-one time with a diva prove that he very well could be the best husband ever.

It's clear Jonas had some insider secrets. Chopra's seats were maybe the best ones in the house — Carey was performing at Royal Albert Hall for the London stop of her Caution World Tour. Chopra wore a dark red dress and brought her friend Fazeela to the show. With so many wedding ceremonies, a music video cameo, and an on-screen kiss at the Billboard Awards, there really was no better way for the couple to top off one year together.

Jonas offered up some sweet words of his own for the couple's anniversary. On his Instagram page, he shared a snapshot from their recent appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, where Chopra was fulfilling her duties as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. He gushed about their meet-cute and added a slew of compliments worthy of a Mariah Carey ballad.

"One year ago today I went to go see Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood bowl with a group of friends. One of those friends was the woman that would become my best friend, my confidant, my muse, my beautiful wife. I am so grateful for our journey together so far. You make me smile every day and you inspire me to be the best version of myself. I am honored to be your husband. I love you," he wrote.