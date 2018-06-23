Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Just Hit This Major Relationship Milestone

In Hollywood, romantic relationships move fast. It's been that way for decades, but lately, new couples (we're looking at you, Ariana and Pete) have hit the fast-forward button at record speed.

That's why it should come as no surprise that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who have been dating for several weeks, traveled half-way across the world to India to meet the Quantico star's mom, Madhu, this weekend.

According to People, the Nick and Madhu got to know each other over dinner on Friday night. "They're very happy," a source close to the couple divulged to the outlet. "It's getting serious."

AFP/Getty Images

It's only fair that Jonas met Chopra's mom, as the actress was introduced to the 25-year-old's entire family at his cousin Rachel Tamburelli's wedding in New Jersey a couple of weeks ago. The next day, the lovebirds attended a celebratory brunch with Jonas's extended family.

“It’s a huge deal that Nick brought Priyanka to his cousin’s wedding,” a Jonas pal previously told People. “He’s dated a lot over the last couple years but it’s never been anything serious, so this is a big step.”

Reportedly, Jonas and Chopra originally hit it off last year, but things have only began to heat up this month. At this rate, they'll be married by Labor Day.