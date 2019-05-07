Whoa, Nick Jonas Looked So Much Like This Game of Thrones Character at the Met Gala

Fans couldn’t help but draw parallels between Nick Jonas’s Met Gala look and a certain since-vanquished Game of Thrones character with a peculiar nickname: Littlefinger (aka Petyr Baelish, played by Aiden Gillen).

With his cropped cut, new mustache and goatee, abundance of bulky rings, and slightly mischievous gaze, it’s hard to believe that the 26-year-old newlywed wasn’t actually trying to look like Westeros’s premiere manipulator.

The internet agreed:

Why does Nick Jonas looks like Petyr Baelish? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/46ButHf40a — Angie with luv 💜 (@fairy_jmin) May 7, 2019

Priyanka looks gorgeous, and nick jonas looks like Littlefinger pic.twitter.com/k7rQJvltwK — Kelly Grandmaison (@itsme_kellyg) May 7, 2019

did nick jonas go to the met gala as littlefinger ONLY to freak out sophie turner, or pic.twitter.com/EmQ23iWAtL — Olivia DeLaurentis (@OCDeLaurentis) May 7, 2019

Someone said Travis Scott looks like the unsullied and Nick Jonas looks like Little finger I’m crying. pic.twitter.com/oicRxNxaF6 — thickomode 🌈 (@Adv_Nchodu) May 7, 2019

Jonas himself poked fun at the obvious comparison, posting an uncanny diptych of him and Littlefinger with the caption, “Sansa... We must protect the vale. #metgala #littlefinger.” Oh, and in case you forgot, Nick’s connection to GoT runs a little deeper than his HBO subscription — one of the show’s stars, Sophie Turner, is (as of last week) his sister-in-law.

Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, replied to Nick’s post, writing, “Quit trying to manipulate me ....... ugh I thought you died last season.”

We’re all liars here, Sansa.