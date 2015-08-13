Nick Jonas Is Taking the MTV VMA Pre-Show to New "Levels" With This Announcement 

Need another reason to be excited about this year's MTV Video Music Awards? Nick Jonas made a "ginormous announcement" today on his Instagram that is sure to get you jazzed for the show on Sunday, August 30. The sexy singer revealed his new single "Levels" will drop next Friday, and he will be performing it for the first time ever during the VMA pre-show.

To reveal the exciting news, he wowed fans with a sexy early morning video. “You’re probably wondering why I’m waking up at 5am?" he says. Clearly it's the best time ever to make an annoucement, as he went on to reveal his news while giving us glimpses of his toned physique and impressive changing skills—he went from a robe to a tux in mere seconds. Watch the video below to see for yourself.

My new single, "Levels" drops August 21st. I'll perform it live for the first time ever on the VMA pre-show. Also, this afternoon from 1-4 PST, I will be taking over MTV's snapchat and Instagram. Check it out. #NJLevelsVMAs A video posted by @nickjonas on Aug 13, 2015 at 5:08am PDT

The VMA pre-show will air on August 30 before the show begins at 9 p.m. ET. Be sure to tune in!

RELATED: The 2015 MTV Video Music Awards Nominations Are In