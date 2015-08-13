Nick Jonas Is Taking the MTV VMA Pre-Show to New "Levels" With This Announcement 

Need another reason to be excited about this year's MTV Video Music Awards? Nick Jonas made a "ginormous announcement" today on his Instagram that is sure to get you jazzed for the show on Sunday, August 30. The sexy singer revealed his new single "Levels" will drop next Friday, and he will be performing it for the first time ever during the VMA pre-show.
To reveal the exciting news, he wowed fans with a sexy early morning video. “You’re probably wondering why I’m waking up at 5am?" he says. Clearly it's the best time ever to make an annoucement, as he went on to reveal his news while giving us glimpses of his toned physique and impressive changing skills—he went from a robe to a tux in mere seconds. Watch the video below to see for yourself.
The VMA pre-show will air on August 30 before the show begins at 9 p.m. ET. Be sure to tune in!