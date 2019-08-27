Nick Jonas Fifth-Wheeling His Brothers Is the Most Relatable VMAs Moment

The Jonas brothers took home the MTV VMA for Best Pop Video for their "Sucker" music video, but when it came time to celebrate, one Jonas brother was noticeably without a date.

As the win was announced, both Joe and Kevin stood up to embrace their respective wives, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas. Nick, however, was alone — it seems like his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas couldn't make it.

It's unclear where Priyanka was last night or why she wasn't able to attend the awards, but soon enough, Nick's lonesome smile became the most relatable meme of the night.

NICK JONAS MISSING HIS WIFE IS A WHOLE ASS MOOD YA’LL LMAOOOOOOO #VMAs pic.twitter.com/9jye5ocOD0 — kay. (@karishmaroshan) August 27, 2019

HAHAHAHAH NICK JONAS IS ALL OF US pic.twitter.com/hpE7fzWzip — هاچَر (@Enigmatique_) August 27, 2019

Why am I nick jonas 90% of the time? pic.twitter.com/Zq7OhslwgN — 🖤 (@HayleeMcNally) August 27, 2019

We've all been there.

Nonetheless, he seemed pretty happy about winning a VMA, even if he wasn't able to share the special moment with his wife.