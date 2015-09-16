9 Times Birthday Boy Nick Jonas Took His Solo Career to the Next Level

Oh, Nick Jonas. The musical artist who was once part of the Jonas Brothers trio has blossomed into a powerhouse solo artist (and a mighty good-looking one at that!). Today, Nick turns 23, which makes us feel rather old when you think back to when "Year 3000" was still on the radio, but, also, a little better about crushing on him now that he is a full-fledged adult.

Speaking of Nick's solo career, since the Jonas bros decided to go their own ways professionally, the youngest of the three brunette band members has been making some major headway in the music industry. In 2014, he released his hit single "Jealous," which peaked at No. 7 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and No. 2 in the U.K. Singles Chart.

Then, in 2015, Nick landed the role of guest mentor on Season 8 of The Voice and it was also announced that the artist would appear in the comedy-horror TV series, Scream Queens, which premieres this month. And, um, in case you are interested, the show's official trailer, which features a plethora of big names such as Emma Roberts, Abigail Breslin, Lea Michele, Keke Palmer, and Ariana Grande, also includes a shirtless appearance from the birthday boy himself. Just sayin'.

Based on how quickly Nick's career has taken off, we can't wait to see what's up next for the uber talented musician. Scroll through to see some of the artist's best solo career moments thus far. Happy birthday, Nick!

1. Just this past weekend, Nick took to Instagram to post about his sold out show in New York City:

Amazing moment last night. Sold out show in NYC thank you everyone for showing so much love. A photo posted by @nickjonas on Sep 10, 2015 at 2:53pm PDT

2. Performing at the Made in America Music Festival alongside big-name artists, like Beyoncé. Get it, Nick!

Made in America fest yesterday unbelievable moment hearing everyone sing jealous back to me. A video posted by @nickjonas on Sep 6, 2015 at 9:52pm PDT

3. Enjoying some quality guy time with Jay Z? We'd consider this a milestone.

A photo posted by @nickjonas on Sep 6, 2015 at 9:58pm PDT

4. When his new song, "Levels," became No. 1 on the Most Added Top 40 radio songs.

My new song LEVELS is the #1 most added song to top 40 radio this week. So exciting! Thank you to all the incredible program directors at all these stations who continue to believe in me. Really means the world. A photo posted by @nickjonas on Aug 26, 2015 at 11:40am PDT

5. Taking on the role of music curator for the 2015 Miss America pageant like it ain't no thang.

Miss America tonight in Atlantic city. Was honored to take on the role of music curator for the show. Hope to do more this behind the scenes stuff in the future. @dickclarkproductions @missamericaorg A photo posted by @nickjonas on Sep 13, 2015 at 7:26pm PDT

6. And, we can't forget about the time Nick sang his new single, "Levels," live for the first time ever at the MTV VMA pre-show.

7. And, right along with many other A-list artists, Nick was given the honor of joining Taylor Swift on stage during her 1989 World Tour.

Truly unforgettable night jumping on stage with @taylorswift at her sold out MetLife Stadium show A photo posted by @nickjonas on Jul 11, 2015 at 8:48pm PDT

8. Hitting the road for his Nick Jonas Live in Concert tour. First stop? Hershey, Pa.!

First night of tour in Hershey, PA A photo posted by @nickjonas on Sep 6, 2015 at 10:01pm PDT

9. And, finally, we can't forget about Jonas's music video for "Levels," which featured a whole lot of bass, beats, beautiful women, and, well, booty. Just watch. Happy birthday, Nick!

