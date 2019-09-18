Nick Carter Has Filed a Restraining Order Against Brother Aaron 

Image zoom Jean-Paul Aussenard/Getty Images

Though we’re swimming in a sea of feel-good ‘90s nostalgia, today we’ve learned some less-than warm and fuzzy news about the era’s beloved musical brothers.

Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, 39, and his sister Angel (Aaron's twin), 31, have filed a restraining order against Aaron, 31.

The “I Want Candy” singer initially broke the news with a somewhat flippant tweet, writing, “So my brother just got a restraining order against me. And I was just served lol.”

So my brother just got a a restraining order against me. And I was just served lol — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 17, 2019

Soon after, Aaron tweeted, “Take care. @nick carter we’re done for life,” explaining that he and his brother haven’t seen each in four years.

Take care. @nickcarter we’re done for life. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 17, 2019

I haven’t seen him in four years. And I don’t intend. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 17, 2019

Hours later, Nick clarified, writing, “After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today.” Nick revealed that Aaron had exhibited “increasingly alarming behavior” and confessed that he “harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child.” The elder Carter concluded his message on a hopeful note: “We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else.

Aaron went on a tirade against his brother in the hours following the news, tweeting articles and making comments about statutory rape charges that were leveled (and ultimately dropped) against Nick.

She was 15 and I was there! Its statutory rape #CoverUp https://t.co/zEvL1NJTvJ — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 18, 2019

Last week, Aaron appeared on The Doctors and revealed that suffers from myriad diagnoses, including “multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and manic depression.”