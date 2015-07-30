Forget the Drake and Meek Mill Feud—We're All About Nick Carter and Devon Sawa's '90s Hair Dispute

Between Drake and Meek Mill's current feud, and the previous conflict between Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift (feat. Katy Perry), there's been more beef in the entertainment world than the line at an In-N-Out drive through, and now, two of our favorite '90s heartthrobs are duking it out on Twitter over hair trends, of all things. Following the news of Justin Bieber channeling his inner Backstreet Boy with his recent hairstyle, Nick Carter gave the star his digital seal of approval on Twitter, but Devon Sawa wasn't about to let him take credit for the look. "That's my style!" he tweeted. "Back off Carter!" Sawa then asked his followers to provide their input on the dispute, though according to their response to his Tweet, things seemed to pan out in Carter's favor.

@nickcarter that's my style! Back off Carter!!!!!!!! — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) July 29, 2015

Retweet if you think Bieber took a picture of me to show the barber. Favorite if you think he took a picture of @nickcarter. — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) July 29, 2015

With a hint of Kanye West "I'm really happy for you and Imma let you finish" flair, Carter replied to both Sawa and the People Stylewatch piece.

Hey @DevonESawa you're my boy and all but...http://t.co/UrhABkRN8N … I think I had you beat lol. Mine was a little more golden.#Dead7 — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) July 29, 2015

We have yet to hear Justin's side of the story, but until then, we want you to settle the debate. Tell us: Who wore it best? Sound off in our poll below!

