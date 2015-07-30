Forget the Drake and Meek Mill Feud—We're All About Nick Carter and Devon Sawa's '90s Hair Dispute

WireImage, Getty Images
Marianne Mychaskiw
Jul 30, 2015 @ 4:00 pm

Between Drake and Meek Mill's current feud, and the previous conflict between Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift (feat. Katy Perry), there's been more beef in the entertainment world than the line at an In-N-Out drive through, and now, two of our favorite '90s heartthrobs are duking it out on Twitter over hair trends, of all things. Following the news of Justin Bieber channeling his inner Backstreet Boy with his recent hairstyle, Nick Carter gave the star his digital seal of approval on Twitter, but Devon Sawa wasn't about to let him take credit for the look. "That's my style!" he tweeted. "Back off Carter!" Sawa then asked his followers to provide their input on the dispute, though according to their response to his Tweet, things seemed to pan out in Carter's favor.

With a hint of Kanye West "I'm really happy for you and Imma let you finish" flair, Carter replied to both Sawa and the People Stylewatch piece. 

We have yet to hear Justin's side of the story, but until then, we want you to settle the debate. Tell us: Who wore it best? Sound off in our poll below!

RELATED: Justin Bieber Channels Nick Carter With His Backstreet Boy-Inspired Hairstyle

PHOTOS: See More Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2015

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!