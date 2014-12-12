Nick Cannon Will Host the First-Ever People Magazine Awards

The first-ever People magazine awards were announced last week, and the event's lineup just keeps getting better! The weekly publication confirmed this morning that Nick Cannon will take the stage as host of the event, which is set to air next Thursday, Dec. 18 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. “People Magazine has created an indelible imprint on pop culture and it is truly an honor for me to be asked to host their very first televised live awards ceremony,” Cannon says.

Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lopez, and Kate Hudson were previously confirmed to appear at the awards, and People has just added Kate Upton, Mindy Kaling, and Josh Groban to the list of attendees as well. With a lineup like that, the event is sure to be a must-see!

