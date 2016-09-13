One Direction's Niall Horan Turns 23! Reminisce with His Best One Direction Snaps

Happy birthday today to our favorite blondie from the boy band One Direction (R.I.P.): Niall Horan! Horan turns 23 today and the former 1D star has a lot to celebrate after the past year.

Though the post-1D era has been difficult for the group’s loyal fanbase, things are certainly looking up for its talented former members and Horan's future is surely bright. Not only does the young (and, um, way good-looking) singer have the vocal chops to carry him far, but he's also got the comic timing of a veteran stand-up. Plus, after all that the One Direction guys have been through together over the years, something tells us that they'll have each other's backs long after the 1D era comes to a close.

And so, here's to Horan on his birthday! In the spirit of celebrating his big 2-3, we decided to take a trip down memory lane by rounding up our favorite moments between the birthday boy and his former 1D bandmates. Grab your tissues because it's pretty dang adorable.

Sun is out for a day at wembley #summertimeball @capitalofficial A photo posted by Niall horan (@niallhoran) on Jun 6, 2015 at 4:10am PDT

Glastonburyyyyyyy ! #festival #glasto #glasses #beer #lads #pyramid hahahaha twats A photo posted by Niall horan (@niallhoran) on Jun 26, 2015 at 7:06am PDT

Stage selfie A photo posted by Liam Payne (@fakeliampayne) on Mar 14, 2015 at 9:34pm PDT

Me and niall from the other day A photo posted by Liam Payne (@fakeliampayne) on Oct 2, 2014 at 11:50pm PDT

LADS on tour #cardiff A photo posted by Niall horan (@niallhoran) on Jun 5, 2015 at 2:38pm PDT

Me and Neil congratulations on a great day A photo posted by Liam Payne (@fakeliampayne) on May 30, 2014 at 7:57am PDT

#BBMAs thank you guys for helping us win our award ! Having a great time here in Vegas A photo posted by Niall horan (@niallhoran) on May 17, 2015 at 6:48pm PDT

Tonight's selfie hugeee A photo posted by Liam Payne (@fakeliampayne) on Apr 30, 2014 at 7:16pm PDT

Brussels A photo posted by Niall horan (@niallhoran) on Jun 13, 2015 at 6:27pm PDT

shoots and stuff ! A photo posted by Niall horan (@niallhoran) on Feb 9, 2015 at 8:12pm PST

Missed these lads ! great to see everyone today! We're back on the road and it's good t be back ! Tomorrow is gona be fun! A photo posted by Niall horan (@niallhoran) on Feb 6, 2015 at 3:05am PST

Ronnie wood with us in rehearsals for Xfactor ! What an experience that whole thing was ! Having to chance to share the stage him was amazing, but as a fan of guitarists, the chance to play live with him was amazing ! Won't be forgetting these moments ever A photo posted by Niall horan (@niallhoran) on Dec 22, 2014 at 7:31am PST

It's a selfie kinda arias with the lovely katy Perry A photo posted by Niall horan (@niallhoran) on Nov 25, 2014 at 10:46pm PST

Arias was a good time with the lads! A photo posted by Niall horan (@niallhoran) on Nov 26, 2014 at 4:36pm PST

another huge promo day for FOUR! Some great interviews ! It's getting closer , November 17! #FOUR A photo posted by Niall horan (@niallhoran) on Oct 30, 2014 at 2:19pm PDT

Hahahahahah A photo posted by Niall horan (@niallhoran) on Sep 26, 2014 at 9:26pm PDT

From here to here! Wembley arena to wembley stadium! Thank you soooooo much for everything , really means a lot to us. Love you loads ! A photo posted by Niall horan (@niallhoran) on Jun 10, 2014 at 7:17am PDT

We're back at it! here we go! Day 3 of press junkets ! @harrystyles A photo posted by Niall horan (@niallhoran) on Aug 24, 2013 at 9:19am PDT

And, just one final pic for good measure: