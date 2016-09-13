One Direction's Niall Horan Turns 23! Reminisce with His Best One Direction Snaps

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Anna Hecht
Sep 13, 2016 @ 11:00 am

Happy birthday today to our favorite blondie from the boy band One Direction (R.I.P.): Niall Horan! Horan turns 23 today and the former 1D star has a lot to celebrate after the past year.

Though the post-1D era has been difficult for the group’s loyal fanbase, things are certainly looking up for its talented former members and Horan's future is surely bright. Not only does the young (and, um, way good-looking) singer have the vocal chops to carry him far, but he's also got the comic timing of a veteran stand-up. Plus, after all that the One Direction guys have been through together over the years, something tells us that they'll have each other's backs long after the 1D era comes to a close.

And so, here's to Horan on his birthday! In the spirit of celebrating his big 2-3, we decided to take a trip down memory lane by rounding up our favorite moments between the birthday boy and his former 1D bandmates. Grab your tissues because it's pretty dang adorable.

RELATED: Watch One Direction Nail the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Theme Song

Sun is out for a day at wembley #summertimeball @capitalofficial

A photo posted by Niall horan (@niallhoran) on

Glastonburyyyyyyy ! #festival #glasto #glasses #beer #lads #pyramid hahahaha twats

A photo posted by Niall horan (@niallhoran) on

Stage selfie

A photo posted by Liam Payne (@fakeliampayne) on

Me and niall from the other day

A photo posted by Liam Payne (@fakeliampayne) on

LADS on tour #cardiff

A photo posted by Niall horan (@niallhoran) on

Me and Neil congratulations on a great day

A photo posted by Liam Payne (@fakeliampayne) on

#BBMAs thank you guys for helping us win our award ! Having a great time here in Vegas

A photo posted by Niall horan (@niallhoran) on

Tonight's selfie hugeee

A photo posted by Liam Payne (@fakeliampayne) on

Brussels

A photo posted by Niall horan (@niallhoran) on

shoots and stuff !

A photo posted by Niall horan (@niallhoran) on

It's a selfie kinda arias with the lovely katy Perry

A photo posted by Niall horan (@niallhoran) on

Arias was a good time with the lads!

A photo posted by Niall horan (@niallhoran) on

another huge promo day for FOUR! Some great interviews ! It's getting closer , November 17! #FOUR

A photo posted by Niall horan (@niallhoran) on

Hahahahahah

A photo posted by Niall horan (@niallhoran) on

We're back at it! here we go! Day 3 of press junkets ! @harrystyles

A photo posted by Niall horan (@niallhoran) on

RELATED: One Direction's Louis Tomlinson Opens Up About Being a Young Dad

And, just one final pic for good measure:

Irish princess

A photo posted by Liam Payne (@fakeliampayne) on

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!