Leave It to Nia Long to Make Quarantine Bed Head Look So Good
She may even convince you to accept your own.
From her role as Lisa in Fresh Prince to playing Nina in the cult classic Love Jones, Nia Long has had audiences crushing on her for the past 30 years. And even in quarantine, nothing has changed.
On Apr. 16, the actress posted what seems to be a makeup-free selfie, which showed off her bombshell bed head. Long captioned the photo, "Wild thang!" and fans went, well, wild.
"Okay natural beauty and big hair," one person exclaimed. "You continue to kill the game with a fresh face!!!" gushed another.
On top of making her naturally tousled hair look stunning, Long has also somehow managed to keep her eyebrows perfectly groomed. And you better believe fans took notice.
"You are perfection, this we know," journalist Krystal Franklin wrote. "But those brows might take the cake!!"
As a timeless beauty, it's clear that Long can do no wrong. Yet the 49-year-old's selfie is also a testament for all of us to just embracing our hair as it is during these difficult times — whether you have to keep your video on for your next Zoom call or not.
But, hey, if the actress ever wants to share her beauty secrets with us, we definitely wouldn't be opposed.