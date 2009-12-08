Next Year's Hottest Nail Color

Set aside your jade polish, there's a new green in town: Turquoise! This bold and mood-boosting shade was front and center on the spring runways like Rachel Roy (left) and Oscar de la Renta (right) and today, the hue authorities at Pantone announced it was 2010's color of the year. We're getting a jump on things by investing in some turquoise polish stat—like CND's Anchor Blue ($9.00, in stores only). How will you embrace the new trend?

—Hannah Morrill