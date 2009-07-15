The Next Louis Vuitton Scarf To Love

Louis Vuitton's graffiti-inspired scarves designed by Stephen Sprouse have a mega-cult following in Kate Bosworth, Sarah Jessica Parker and Gwen Stefani. Feeding the frenzy, Vuitton is releasing updated scarves for the 20th anniversary of its iconic shawl. Three new versions of the monogrammed style are hitting stores—the Rock, the Minimalist and the Grunge (near, left). If history repeats itself, we'll soon see these around the necks of the uber-stylish set.

For stores and stock info visit louisvuitton.com.

