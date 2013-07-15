The Newsroom Made Its Return to TV, Kanye West's APC Clothing Collection is Now Available, and More

1. If you missed the return of The Newsroom last night, get your recap here. [The Hollywood Reporter]

2. What does a $120 T-shirt designed by Kanye West look like? [APC]

3. The boys are coming back! USA Network's Suits airs tomorrow. [USA Network]

4. Twinkies fans rejoice -- the beloved Hostess Brand treat is back on store shelves. [Time]

5. Beyonce took a moment of silence for Trayvon Martin during her Mrs. Carter Show World Tour concert in Nashville, Tennessee. [EW]

6. The secret's out! J.K Rowling wrote a crime novel, The Cuckoo's Calling under the pseudonym, Robert Galbraith. [HuffPo]