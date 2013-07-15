The Newsroom Made Its Return to TV, Kanye West's APC Clothing Collection is Now Available, and More

InStyle Staff
Jul 15, 2013 @ 12:15 pm

1. If you missed the return of The Newsroom last night, get your recap here. [The Hollywood Reporter]

2. What does a $120 T-shirt designed by Kanye West look like? [APC]

3. The boys are coming back! USA Network's Suits airs tomorrow. [USA Network]

4. Twinkies fans rejoice -- the beloved Hostess Brand treat is back on store shelves. [Time]

5. Beyonce took a moment of silence for Trayvon Martin during her Mrs. Carter Show World Tour concert in Nashville, Tennessee. [EW]

6. The secret's out! J.K Rowling wrote a crime novel, The Cuckoo's Calling under the pseudonym, Robert Galbraith. [HuffPo]

