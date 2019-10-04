Princess Beatrice Paired Her Custom Engagement Ring with the Dress She Wore to Ellie Goulding's Wedding

Princess Beatrice and new fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi hit the town for their first public appearance after announcing their engagement in late September.

The royal couple were dressed to the nines as they headed to a launch party for The Dior Sessions, an upcoming coffee table book filled to the brim with celebrities in Dior Homme designs. The pair were photographed holding hands as they arrived, with Beatrice's eye-catching new engagement ring on full display.

Beatrice opted to wear a calf-skimming forest-green Veneration leaf-print midi dress from The Vampire's Wife. She had worn the same style previously when attending Ellie Goulding's lavish wedding, though its elegance was made even more obvious when paired with the new symbol of her impending nuptials.

The pair were announced to be wed on September 26, following an official statement from Buckingham Palace. Their engagement followed a proposal by Mozzi during a vacation to Italy the couple had taken earlier in September. They're currently targeting a 2020 wedding, with both parties proclaiming they "can't wait to be married."

Edoardo popped the question to Beatrice with a stunning custom diamond engagement ring. The custom piece, which the princess wore during her London outing, was the work of British jeweler Shaun Leane.

Described as a "fusion of Victorian and Art Deco designs," it was created with "personal and sentimental signifiers for the couple and unique to them," according to Leane himself. It's estimated to feature a 3-carat, round-center diamond with two baguette side-diamonds set in platinum, according to diamond expert Kristen Trustey.

Beatrice and Edoardo's wedding will reportedly be a much different, more low-key affair from her sister Princess Eugenie's, as the princess had talked about having a "smaller affair" in the past, according to a close friend, speaking to People.

Whatever occasion the couple decides to go with, we can't wait to see what the new royal wedding will look like.