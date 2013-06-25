News Roundup: Why Justin Bieber First Instagram Video Broke Records and More

1. Justin Bieber broke more social media records: His first Instagram video got over 1 million "double taps." [Mashable]

2. See Ashton Kutcher as Steve Jobs in the trailer for the upcoming biopic. [YouTube]

3. Downton Abbey will welcome another American next season! Paul Giamatti is set to join the cast. [EW]

4. Congratulations to Girls star, Adam Driver! He married longtime girlfriend, Joanne Tucker. [E! Online]

5. Coach tapped Stuart Vevers as its new Creative Director. [Racked]

6. Say it ain't so! Mariah Carey is delaying the release of her new album. [HuffPo]