News Roundup: Why Justin Bieber First Instagram Video Broke Records and More

startraksphoto.com; Courtesy Photo; WireImage; FilmMagic; Getty Images (2)
1. Justin Bieber broke more social media records: His first Instagram video got over 1 million "double taps." [Mashable]
2. See Ashton Kutcher as Steve Jobs in the trailer for the upcoming biopic. [YouTube]
3. Downton Abbey will welcome another American next season! Paul Giamatti is set to join the cast. [EW]
4. Congratulations to Girls star, Adam Driver! He married longtime girlfriend, Joanne Tucker. [E! Online]
5. Coach tapped Stuart Vevers as its new Creative Director. [Racked]
6. Say it ain't so! Mariah Carey is delaying the release of her new album. [HuffPo]