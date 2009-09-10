News Flash: Cat's Back!

Season six of So You Think You Can Dance premiered last night and while we loved the brilliant (and sometimes hilarious) dance auditions, one thing was missing—host Cat Deeley's perfect on-stage style! The blond Brit has struck a major fashion chord that has fans following her wardrobe choices with bated breath. "Some days it's all about backless, slashed to the thigh, diamante extravaganza and some days it's about a very classic Yves St. Laurent smoking suit, and it just depends on the day!" said Deeley, who famously styles herself.

Watch SYTYCD Tuesday and Wednesday nights on Fox, and visit InStyle.com the day after for Deeley's wardrobe details.