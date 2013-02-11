New York Fashion Week: Zac Posen, DVF, Katharine McPhee, and More!

Chelsea Lauren/Getty; Courtesy Photo (2); BFAnyc/Sipa USA; Imaxtree
Rose Walano
Feb 11, 2013 @ 1:30 pm

It's Day 5 at New York Fashion Week! And the clothes—and the celebrities who love them—just keep on coming: Zac Posen presented perfect Oscar dresses, Katharine McPhee squeezed DVF backstage, Thakoon's models worked a gold glitter eye by NARS, and Lela Rose debuted a new shoe collaboration. Click through for more Fashion Week news you need to know!

