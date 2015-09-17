6 Reasons to Invest in a Shirtdress for Spring 2016

Seeing as how shirtdresses are essentially longer versions of button-downs, they're as classic as they come. In past seasons, designers have explored modern-day takes on shirting, with a flourish of embellishments or with contemporary cuts. And now, for spring/summer 2016, NYFW designers have turned their attention on its longer counterpart.

At Boss, designer Jason Wu gave the shirtdress a feminine flair with delicate whisper-thin pleats (above, left), while Phillip Lim gathered, twisted, and knotted his versions, which left a slashed cut-out and a cool effect (center). And Narciso Rodriguez sent out crisp shirtdress that he belted, martial arts-style (right).

Albert Urso/Getty Images; Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia of new label Monse played on shirting to the extreme, manipulating traditional elements in unconventional ways (that felt strongly reminiscent of Margiela), like sleeves not as sleeves, but as a neckline (left). For Zac Posen's debut Brooks Brothers collection, he introduced a traditional shirtdress—a piece that hadn't existed in the brand's archives (right).

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/FilmMagic

And finally, Public School's Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osbourne showcased their first DKNY collection that paid homage to NYC. Among the pieces included a shirtdress stamped with black-and-white city scenes.

