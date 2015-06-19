Here's the New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2016 Schedule

The countdown is officially on! Today, the CFDA has revealed the tentative schedule for the New York Fashion Week spring/summer 2016 shows, which will be held between Sept. 9 to 17. It may be summer vacation for the rest of the nation, but it's crunch time for the designers who, we're sure, will be clocking in a ton of studio time to put the finishing touches on their next collection. Read on to find out what day and time your favorite designer will show.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
9 a.m. – A Moi
11 a.m. – Hellessy
2 p.m. – Tia Cibani
4 p.m. – Kaelen
7 p.m. – Rachel Comey
Thursday, Sept. 10
9 a.m. – NIcholas K
10 a.m. – BCBG Max Azria, Jonathan Simkhai
11 a.m. – Richard Chai
12 p.m. – Creatures of the Wind
1 p.m. – Tess Giberson
2 p.m. – Tadashi Shoji
3 p.m. – Marissa Webb
4 p.m. – Tome
5:30 p.m. – Ulla Johnson
6 p.m. – Natori
7 p.m. – Ohne Titel
8 p.m. – Adam Selman
Friday, Sept. 11
9 a.m. – CG
10 a.m. – Wes Gordon
11 a.m. – Yigal Azrouel, Kate Spade New York
12 p.m. – Tanya Taylor
1 p.m. – Jason Wu
2 p.m. – Sally LaPointe
3 p.m. – Rebecca Minkoff, Cushnie et Ochs
4 p.m. – Giulietta
5 p.m. – Ryan Roche, Pamella Roland
6 p.m. – Nicole Miller
7:30 p.m. – Charlotte Ronson
8 p.m. – Chromat
Saturday, Sept. 12
9 a.m. – Frame Denim
10 a.m. – Rachel Zoe, Lacoste
11 a.m. – Jill Stuart, Noon by Noor
12 p.m. – Misha Nonoo
1 p.m. – Herve Leger
2 p.m. – Tibi
3 p.m. – Mara Hoffman
4 p.m. – Christian Siriano
5 p.m. – Alexander Wang
6 p.m. – Monique Lhuillier
6:30 p.m. – Banana Republic
7 p.m. – Collina Strada, Sandy Liang
8 p.m. – Altuzarra
Sunday, Sept. 13
10 a.m. – Victoria Beckham
11 a.m. – Public School
12 p.m. – Derek Lam
1 p.m. – Tracy Reese
2 p.m. – Donna Karan
3 p.m. – Thakoon
4 p.m. – DVF
5 p.m. – Jenny Packham
5:30 p.m. – Elie Tahari
6 p.m. – Edun
7 p.m. – Prabal Gurung
8 p.m. – Opening Ceremony
Monday, Sept. 14
9 a.m. – The Row
10 a.m. – Carolina Herrera
11 a.m. – Tommy Hilfiger
12 p.m. – Houghton, Angel Sanchez, Adeam
1 p.m. – Dennis Basso, Brock
2 p.m. – Yeohlee, Milly, Karen Walker
3 p.m. – 3.1 Phillip Lim
4 p.m. – Maiyet
5 p.m. – Thom Browne
6 p.m. – Reem Acra, Zero + Maria Cornejo
7 p.m. – Zac Posen, Libertine
8 p.m. – Rag & Bone
Tuesday, Sept. 15
9 a.m. – Tory Burch
10 a.m. – Badgley Mischka
11 a.m. – Vera Wang
12 p.m. – Rodarte
1 p.m. – Lela Rose, Diesel Black Gold
2 p.m. – Naeem Khan, Alice + Olivia
4 p.m. – Coach
5 p.m. – Veronia Beard, Sophie Theallet
6 p.m. – Oscar de la Renta
7 p.m. – Zang Toi
8 p.m. – Narciso Rodriguez
Wednesday, Sept. 16
9 a.m. – Suno
10 a.m. – Michael Kors
11 a.m. – Delpozo, Paul Adrew
12 p.m. – Bibhu Mohapatra
1 p.m. – Jeremy Scott,
2 p.m. – Boss Women
3 p.m. – DKNY
5 p.m. – Marchesa
6 p.m. – Anna Sui
7 p.m. – Erin Fetherston
8 p.m. – Proenza Schouler
Thursday, Sept. 17
10 a.m. – Ralph Lauren Collection
11 a.m. – CFDA Fashion Incubator
12 p.m. – J. Mendel
2 p.m. – Calvin Klein Collection
3 p.m. – Helen Yarmak
6 p.m. – Marc Jacobs
