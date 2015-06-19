Here's the New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2016 Schedule

The countdown is officially on! Today, the CFDA has revealed the tentative schedule for the New York Fashion Week spring/summer 2016 shows, which will be held between Sept. 9 to 17. It may be summer vacation for the rest of the nation, but it's crunch time for the designers who, we're sure, will be clocking in a ton of studio time to put the finishing touches on their next collection. Read on to find out what day and time your favorite designer will show.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

9 a.m. – A Moi

11 a.m. – Hellessy

2 p.m. – Tia Cibani

4 p.m. – Kaelen

7 p.m. – Rachel Comey

Thursday, Sept. 10

9 a.m. – NIcholas K

10 a.m. – BCBG Max Azria, Jonathan Simkhai

11 a.m. – Richard Chai

12 p.m. – Creatures of the Wind

1 p.m. – Tess Giberson

2 p.m. – Tadashi Shoji

3 p.m. – Marissa Webb

4 p.m. – Tome

5:30 p.m. – Ulla Johnson

6 p.m. – Natori

7 p.m. – Ohne Titel

8 p.m. – Adam Selman

Friday, Sept. 11

9 a.m. – CG

10 a.m. – Wes Gordon

11 a.m. – Yigal Azrouel, Kate Spade New York

12 p.m. – Tanya Taylor

1 p.m. – Jason Wu

2 p.m. – Sally LaPointe

3 p.m. – Rebecca Minkoff, Cushnie et Ochs

4 p.m. – Giulietta

5 p.m. – Ryan Roche, Pamella Roland

6 p.m. – Nicole Miller

7:30 p.m. – Charlotte Ronson

8 p.m. – Chromat

Saturday, Sept. 12

9 a.m. – Frame Denim

10 a.m. – Rachel Zoe, Lacoste

11 a.m. – Jill Stuart, Noon by Noor

12 p.m. – Misha Nonoo

1 p.m. – Herve Leger

2 p.m. – Tibi

3 p.m. – Mara Hoffman

4 p.m. – Christian Siriano

5 p.m. – Alexander Wang

6 p.m. – Monique Lhuillier

6:30 p.m. – Banana Republic

7 p.m. – Collina Strada, Sandy Liang

8 p.m. – Altuzarra

Sunday, Sept. 13

10 a.m. – Victoria Beckham

11 a.m. – Public School

12 p.m. – Derek Lam

1 p.m. – Tracy Reese

2 p.m. – Donna Karan

3 p.m. – Thakoon

4 p.m. – DVF

5 p.m. – Jenny Packham

5:30 p.m. – Elie Tahari

6 p.m. – Edun

7 p.m. – Prabal Gurung

8 p.m. – Opening Ceremony

Monday, Sept. 14

9 a.m. – The Row

10 a.m. – Carolina Herrera

11 a.m. – Tommy Hilfiger

12 p.m. – Houghton, Angel Sanchez, Adeam

1 p.m. – Dennis Basso, Brock

2 p.m. – Yeohlee, Milly, Karen Walker

3 p.m. – 3.1 Phillip Lim

4 p.m. – Maiyet

5 p.m. – Thom Browne

6 p.m. – Reem Acra, Zero + Maria Cornejo

7 p.m. – Zac Posen, Libertine

8 p.m. – Rag & Bone

Tuesday, Sept. 15

9 a.m. – Tory Burch

10 a.m. – Badgley Mischka

11 a.m. – Vera Wang

12 p.m. – Rodarte

1 p.m. – Lela Rose, Diesel Black Gold

2 p.m. – Naeem Khan, Alice + Olivia

4 p.m. – Coach

5 p.m. – Veronia Beard, Sophie Theallet

6 p.m. – Oscar de la Renta

7 p.m. – Zang Toi

8 p.m. – Narciso Rodriguez

Wednesday, Sept. 16

9 a.m. – Suno

10 a.m. – Michael Kors

11 a.m. – Delpozo, Paul Adrew

12 p.m. – Bibhu Mohapatra

1 p.m. – Jeremy Scott,

2 p.m. – Boss Women

3 p.m. – DKNY

5 p.m. – Marchesa

6 p.m. – Anna Sui

7 p.m. – Erin Fetherston

8 p.m. – Proenza Schouler

Thursday, Sept. 17

10 a.m. – Ralph Lauren Collection

11 a.m. – CFDA Fashion Incubator

12 p.m. – J. Mendel

2 p.m. – Calvin Klein Collection

3 p.m. – Helen Yarmak

6 p.m. – Marc Jacobs

