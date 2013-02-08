New York Fashion Week: Richard Chai LOVE, Heidi Klum, and More!

Imaxtree; Jesse Lirola/BFAnyc/Sipa USA; Chelsea Lauren/Getty
New York Fashion Week continues in Manhattan, and even some flurries (enough to get Marc Jacobs to bump his show) can't keep the fashion from coming! Last night, Richard Chai LOVE made a case for purple coats, Heidi Klum celebrated Kenneth Cole's first runway show in seven years, and Vanessa Bruno brought Paris to New York. Click through to see more major moments from Fashion Week!
MORE FASHION WEEK:• Backstage at the Heart Truth Show• Marc Jacobs Postponed His Show• Instagrams from New York Fashion Week