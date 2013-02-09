New York Fashion Week: Rebecca Minkoff, Drew Barrymore, and More!

Imaxtree; Ben Gabbe/Getty; Michael Loccisano/Getty; Allison Joyce/Getty
Rose Walano
Feb 09, 2013 @ 2:00 pm

Here's your New York Fashion Week Cheat Sheet, weekend edition! Rebecca Minkoff sent an Amelia Earhart-inspired collection down the runway, Drew Barrymore sat front-row at Rag & Bone, Jennifer Lopez's manicurist lacquered up the ladies at Noon by Noor, and Kate Spade celebrated 20 years with black-tie shoes. Click through to see more major moments this Fashion Week!

