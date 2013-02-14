New York Fashion Week Parties Wrap-Up: Zoe Saldana, Donna Karan, More!

New York Fashion Week is nearly behind us, with only one show left: Marc Jacobs's snowstorm-delayed fall 2013 presentation (which you can watch), and that means the star-studded parties are winding down as well. Zoe Saldana joined menswear brand Gents founder Josh Reed at Gramercy Terrace for the launch party for his debut collection. “Congrats to @GaryMantoosh and associates on @Gentsco launch tonight,” the actress tweeted at the party. Meanwhile Donna Karan celebrated her fall 2013 collection (which included some of her revived 90s looks!) with friends at an after party, held in her Urban Zen Foundation's Stephan Weiss Studios. Click through the gallery to see all the stars who celebrated this Fashion Week!
