New York Fashion Week News: Everything You Need to Know!

There are only two days left in New York Fashion Week, and we're bringing you the best in clothes, beauty, star sightings, and more. Vera Wang walked bold autumn florals, Rodarte made a case for tattoo socks (with biker roses!), and Vanessa Hudgens admired Jenny Packham's fall dresses and bags, dripping in Swarvoski crystals, backstage before the show. Click through to see more of the biggest Fashion Week moments!

