New York Fashion Week Day 1: Your 60-Second Morning Recap

Here's everything you need to know about what happened yesterday at New York Fashion Week, while you sip your morning coffee.

The celebs are back. New York Fashion Week Spring 2015 is in full swing, and the celebrities are out and about at the shows (in their most fabulous ensembles, of course). Fashion Week favorite Jamie Chung was a stylish addition to the front row at BCBG, where a carpet-inspired collection made its way down the runway. Read the story.

Fashion is getting weirder--and we like it. Fashion news director Eric Wilson navigates through the "increasingly strange, but eternally fabulous world of runway shows," in his Front Row diary. He kicked off the season with a trip to Coach to check out new designer Stuart Vevers's collection. Read the story.

Psychedelic polka dot nails and candy-inspired neon accents had us mesmerized backstage at Honor. As did other moments that we captured exclusively at the shows. See the photos now.

