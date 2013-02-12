New York Fashion Week: Carolina Herrera, Marc by Marc Jacobs, and More!

Feb 12, 2013 @ 2:51 pm

The sixth day of New York Fashion Week is well under way, and we have your all-access pass to the clothes, celebrities, makeup moments, and more! Molly Sims and Maggie Grace took in Carolina Herrera, Reem Acra debuted netted Oscar gowns, the Marc by Marc Jacobs models worked covetable Studio 54 curls, and more. Click through to see all the most memorable moments from Fashion Week—so far!

