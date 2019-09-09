The Best Beauty Looks from New York Fashion Week 

New York Fashion Week isn't just about the clothes. The designers' runways are also a sneak peek of what hair and makeup looks are going to be huge next season, also known as the eyeshadow and lipstick shades you're going to see all over Instagram.

What's in store for Spring 2020? Thanks to Euphoria, colorful eye makeup and rhinestones are still going strong. LaQuan Smith featured ruby Swarovski-studded eyes, while Khaite added sparkly headpieces to models' hair. Speaking of hair, the low ponytails seen at Longchamp and Jason Wu are ideal for getting yours out of your face on balmy spring days. Braids are also going to be a major trend. Plaits of all shapes and sizes showed up at several shows, like Christian Siriano, Self Portrait, and Jonathan Cohen, to name a few.

And those are just some of the major beauty moments. Keep scrolling for all of the must-see hair and makeup looks from the NYFW runways.

