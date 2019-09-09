The Best Beauty Looks from New York Fashion Week
New York Fashion Week isn't just about the clothes. The designers' runways are also a sneak peek of what hair and makeup looks are going to be huge next season, also known as the eyeshadow and lipstick shades you're going to see all over Instagram.
What's in store for Spring 2020? Thanks to Euphoria, colorful eye makeup and rhinestones are still going strong. LaQuan Smith featured ruby Swarovski-studded eyes, while Khaite added sparkly headpieces to models' hair. Speaking of hair, the low ponytails seen at Longchamp and Jason Wu are ideal for getting yours out of your face on balmy spring days. Braids are also going to be a major trend. Plaits of all shapes and sizes showed up at several shows, like Christian Siriano, Self Portrait, and Jonathan Cohen, to name a few.
And those are just some of the major beauty moments. Keep scrolling for all of the must-see hair and makeup looks from the NYFW runways.
VIDEO: How to Build a Beginner's Makeup Kit for Under $50
Tadashi Shoji
THE LOOK: Cherry blossom cheeks and lips. Makeup artist Daniel Martin swept shades of pink from the eyes to the temples. He defined the eyes with winged black liquid eyeliner and a pop of yellow on the outer corners. A swipe of cherry lip gloss rounded out the look.
KEY PRODUCTS: Orcé Come Closer Foundation and Honest Beauty Liquid Eyeliner.
Helmut Lang
THE LOOK: Think pink. Models sported sharp, hot-pink cat eyes with little else on the face. Hair also seemed effortless, styled in what looks like air-dried waves with extra smoothing product to weigh down the roots.
Chromat
THE LOOK: Out-of-this-world ponytails and eye makeup. Chromat's NASA-inspired show was complemented with both bubble-shaped and sleek ponytails. Models' eyes were accented with exaggerated neon green and blue cat eyes. When creating the bubbles, TRESemmé Global Stylist Justine Marjan used a toothbrush to brush the mini sections of hair into a ponytail. She teased the roots of the mini ponytail, sprayed it with dry shampoo, massaged it through the hair for volume, and brushed it into shape. Then, she secured it with an elastic.
KEY PRODUCTS: TRESemmé Between Washes Dry Shampoo.
Ulla Johnson
THE LOOK: Colorful eyeliner also showed up on the Ulla Johnson runway. Models wore thick emerald stripes that were pulled up and out to create length along the lash line. Natural hair textures were embraced in lieu of a uniform hairstyle.
Ralph Lauren
THE LOOK: Ralph Lauren's show was inspired by classic New York nightclubs and the beauty look was equally timeless. Models like Gigi Hadid wore their hair in brushed-out waves with side parts. The makeup centered around that warm glow your skin takes on when you're sitting in a candle lit lounge.
Jeremy Scott
THE LOOKS: Motley Crue meets My Little Pony. While the pastel wigs channeled '80s hair bands, the show's makeup was also bold. Black liquid eyeliner was drawn on the outer corners of the upper and lower lash lines and extended out into a wing. Neon eyeshadow was swept from the inner corner to the center of the eyelid.
Longchamp
THE LOOK: Simple and chic was the MO at Lonchamp. Redken Global Creative Director Guido Palau styled the hair in sleek low ponytails with a deep center part. As for the makeup, models wore classic cat eyes, while the rest of the face was kept relatively bare.
KEY PRODUCTS: Redken Triple Pure 32 Hairspray.
Tomo Koizumi
THE LOOK: Glam rock coneheads. Makeup artist Pat McGrath created the show's sparkly rainbow eyes using an eyeshadow palette from her namesake makeup line. The sculptural hairstyle looked like it was being held up with shellac, but really Redken Global Creative Director Guido Palau used a shine spray to make the cone look extra glossy.
KEY PRODUCTS: Pat McGrath Labs Mothership VI: Midnight Sun Eyeshadow Palette and Redken Shine Flash 02.
Brandon Maxwell
THE LOOK: That post-beach vacation glow. Makeup artist Tom Pecheux used three shades of foundation to perfect and contour skin. Instead of using a nude lipstick, he moisturized the lips then added a layer of concealer over them to tie the warm, sun-kissed look together. Hairstylist Bob Recine gave the models a bouncy blowout using a blow dryer and hair rollers.
KEY PRODUCTS: MAC Cosmetics Studio Fix Soft Matte Stick Foundation and Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer.
Area
THE LOOK: Drippin' in crystals. Crystal, gold, or pearl face adornments were added to the models' faces. Hair was styled in high ponytails, except the strands were made from tubular ribbon.
Khaite
THE LOOK: Glimmering headpieces and even more luminous skin. Makeup artist Gucci Westman made the models' skin look "fresh-out-of-the-shower juicy" by prepping it using a hydrating mask as a moisturizer, and applying cream highlighter on parts of the face where it's not traditionally used before foundation. (Think the corners of the eyes and tops of cheekbones.) The headpieces added even more sparkle.
KEY PRODUCTS: Tata Harper Hydrating Floral Mask and Westman Atelier Lit Up Highlighter.
Self Portrait
THE LOOK: Hairstylist Jimmy Paul was inspired by the singer Sade's slicked-back braid when conceptualizing the show's hairstyle. The centerpiece of the makeup look was a pop of fuchsia or berry on the lips.
KEY PRODUCTS: Bumble and bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil/UV Primer.
Christian Siriano
THE LOOK: Art school. Maybelline New York Global Makeup Artist Erin Parsons used her fingertips and brushes to apply a mix of eyeshadows and gel eyeliners to create a watercolor-painting effect on the models' eyes. The hair was also a work of art TRESemmé NYFW Stylist Odile Gilbert gave models long braided ponytails.
KEY PRODUCTS: Maybelline Urban Light The City Kits All-in-One Eye & Cheek Palette, Maybelline Lemonade Craze Eyeshadow Palette, Maybelline Tattoo Studio Sharpenable Gel Pencil Longwear Eyeliner and TRESemmé TRES Two Extra Hold Hair Mousse.
R13
THE LOOK: A little emo, a little Goth. Along with the kohl-rimmed eyes, Redken Global Creative Director Guido Paleau kept the rock theme going with piecey, wet-look hair.
KEY PRODUCTS: Redken All Soft Argan 6 Mutli-Care Oil.
Prabal Gurung
THE LOOK: Fresh hair, two ways. Hairstylist Laurent Philippon gave models, fresh-from-the-shower wet look waves, or pinned floral headpieces to their hair. The makeup consisted of luminous skin sometimes accessorized with red or plum lipstick.
KEY PRODUCTS: Bumble and bumble Sumo Liquid Wax + Finishing Spray and Curl Luminous Oil Spray.
Pyer Moss
THE LOOK: Makeup artist Daniel Sallstrom channeled '70s glam rock with the eye makeup looks. This ruby-studded eye incorporates the decade's popular draping technique where blush or eyeshadow is extended up and out along the hairline.
KEY PRODUCTS: Unoma Beauty Black Magic Color Palettes.
Jonathan Cohen
THE LOOK: Leftover scraps from Jonathan Cohen's collection were woven into the braids styled by Laurent Phillippon. The makeup look tied together the show's color palette, inspired by the Mexican-American's Californian heritage. Makeup artist Yuki Hayashki treated the models' eyelids like abstract paintings, smudging on bright colors such as pink and yellow.
KEY PRODUCTS: Bumble and bumble Bb. Gel and Inika Organics Loose Mineral Eyeshadow.
LaQuan Smith
THE LOOK: Rhinestone cowgirl. Before makeup artist Sir John used kohl eyeliner and eyeshadow palettes to create the models' graphic eye looks, he used Unoma Beauty's unique foundation range that's customized to different skin color groups to even out their complexions.
KEY PRODUCTS: Unoma Beauty Say What?! Foundation.
Sies Marjan
THE LOOK: Some models wore rosy pink blush draped down from their brows to cheeks, while others had on matte red lipstick. Hair had an effortless vibe: It was parted down the center and tucked behind the ears.
Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya
THE LOOK: Spicy cinnamon. Sir John used warm golden and bronze shades to create a monochromatic makeup look. Models' natural curls were styled in glossy Afro styles, and others wore '70s shags with bangs.
Jason Wu
THE LOOK: Bright-eyed and rosy makeup using shades of pink and a pop of yellow. As for hair, low ponytails also showed up on Jason Wu's runway. TRESemmé NYFW Stylist Odile Gilbert pulled hair back in to slick low ponytails with a clean side part.
KEY PRODUCTS: TRESemmé Moisture Rich Detangling Spray.
Mansur Gavriel
THE LOOK: Cumulous clouds and sunshine. Models had actual illustrations of the sky painted on their eyelids. Hair was left in its natural textures. Cutler Hair Lead Sabrina Szinay simply massaged dry shampoo on their roots.
KEY PRODCUTS: Redken Dry Shampoo Powder.