New York City's Sexiest Stay

Courtesy of 20th Century Fox;Courtesy of Smyth Hotel
Bronwyn Barnes
Aug 03, 2009 @ 1:20 pm

Looking to put the spark back into your vacation? Book a room at The Smyth Hotel in Manhattan's TriBeCa neighborhood. Designed by a team that has created interiors for luxe retailers like Prada and Bergdorf Goodman, the name of the 100-room hotel was inspired by Alfred Hitchcock's 1942 spy flick Mr. & Mrs. Smith (a remake starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie hit screens in 2005). Frette robes, Hans Grohe rain showerheads and a selection of "accessories" from Kiki de Montparnasse are just a few of the touches that give the Smyth a secret hideaway vibe. If you've only got a few hours for your rendez-vous, meet for drinks in the retro-inspired lobby bar.

Get 10% off the daily room rate at The Smyth Hotel when you enter promo code INSTYLE09 now through August 31st.

