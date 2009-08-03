New York City's Sexiest Stay

Looking to put the spark back into your vacation? Book a room at The Smyth Hotel in Manhattan's TriBeCa neighborhood. Designed by a team that has created interiors for luxe retailers like Prada and Bergdorf Goodman, the name of the 100-room hotel was inspired by Alfred Hitchcock's 1942 spy flick Mr. & Mrs. Smith (a remake starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie hit screens in 2005). Frette robes, Hans Grohe rain showerheads and a selection of "accessories" from Kiki de Montparnasse are just a few of the touches that give the Smyth a secret hideaway vibe. If you've only got a few hours for your rendez-vous, meet for drinks in the retro-inspired lobby bar.

