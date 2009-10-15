New York City Sip: Casa Lever's Retro Milanese

Courtesy of Casa Lever; PatrickMcMullan/SipaPress
Madonna helped put New York City's Casa Lever on the map before its official opening when she showed up to help fete pal Penelope Cruz at a party for the premiere of Cruz's film Broken Embraces. The boite features 19 original Andy Warhol portraits, a menu of Italian dishes and classic sips like the Milanese.
Ingredients:
- 1 oz Absolut vodka
- 1/2 oz amaro (an herbal liqueur)
- 1/4 oz lemon juice
- Splash of simple syrup
- Splash of club soda
Directions:Pour all ingredients over ice in a mixing glass and stir gently. Strain into a champagne glass and serve with a twist of lemon.