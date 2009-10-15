New York City Sip: Casa Lever's Retro Milanese

Madonna helped put New York City's Casa Lever on the map before its official opening when she showed up to help fete pal Penelope Cruz at a party for the premiere of Cruz's film Broken Embraces. The boite features 19 original Andy Warhol portraits, a menu of Italian dishes and classic sips like the Milanese.

Ingredients:

1 oz Absolut vodka

1/2 oz amaro (an herbal liqueur)

1/4 oz lemon juice

Splash of simple syrup

Splash of club soda

Directions:Pour all ingredients over ice in a mixing glass and stir gently. Strain into a champagne glass and serve with a twist of lemon.