In the New York City Area? Meet Our Executive Editor Amy Synnott at Saks' Beauty Editors Day

On August 1st, InStyle Executive Editor Amy Synnott will be doling out her expert advice for a beautiful cause! For each $30 donation to Look Good Feel Better, a non-profit organization helping women with cancer improve their self-esteem and quality of life, you’ll get a 20-minute consultation session with Amy at the YSL beauty counter at the Saks Fifth Avenue flagship, plus walk away with a full-size Forever Youth Liberator product from the luxury beauty brand. You'll also be among the first to see YSL's fall collection, which was inspired by New York City. Amy will show you how to wear her favorites like Rouge Pur Couture lip color (shown) and Le Teint Touche Eclat foundation. Appointments are currently available from 12:20 PM to 6:40 PM, so head over to lookgoodfeelbetter.org to register.

Plus, see the summer products our editors love.

