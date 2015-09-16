Only in New York—Join Today's All-Day Dance Party

It's not too late to get your groove on during Fashion Week. At Grand Central's historic Vanderbilt Hall, Lifetime Fitness is hosting an all-day dance party to encourage travelers and locals alike to get up and move. It began at 7:30 a.m. and will go on until 7:00 p.m. (so you can still make the Madonna concert at Madison Square Garden!) and hundreds of would-be dancers and aerobicizers are expected to turn up. It's like SantaCon, but for workout freaks.

Hosted in partnership with Fairfield Inn & Suites, the "Powered by the People" event kicks off the hotel chain's commitment to offer premium workout experiences at its 700-plus properties across North America. Why? Because staying in shape on the road is tough. According to a recent survey, 57 percent of travelers work out less when they're on the road than when they're at home. What's worse, 59 percent of business travelers eat less healthy (didn't you have a Cliff Bar for lunch today?), 49 percent have more stress, and 47 percent sleep less when they're on the road.

So get on you Spandex and head over to 42nd Street and Park Avenue to join free workout and dance classes led by the city’s top instructors. Music will spin all day, courtesy of DJ Frank Quartararo. If you're so inspired, pose next to a 12-foot-tall sign with the words #STAYAMAZING emblazoned on it, for the ultimate fitness-freak selfie.

