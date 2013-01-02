New Year's Resolution Inspiration: The Workout

Meghan Blalock
Jan 02, 2013

If you’re one of the millions who made a New Year's resolution to Get Fit in 2013, you’re not alone. Stars love to keep in top shape, too, like Miley Cyrus, who has been known to frequent Pilates classes in midriff-baring crop tops, thus providing plenty of inspiration to start doing your crunches every morning. And then there's Kim Kardashian, who simply can't be kept from an all-black outfit or a good workout—even when she's pregnant. Will you join them and start your year off with a sweat?

