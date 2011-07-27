New Year's Eve: Watch the Celebrity-Filled Trailer!

Courtesy photo
Sharon Clott Kanter
Jul 27, 2011 @ 12:00 pm

[vodpod id=Video.13920056&w=640&h=385&fv=%26]

Where can you see Halle Berry, Hilary Swank, Sarah Jessica Parker, Lea Michele, Katherine Heigl, Jessica Biel, and Sofia Vergara in one place? The upcoming New Year's Eve movie! The film hits theaters in December, but the trailer was just released today. Watch the preview above. (Fun challenge: Try counting the celeb-spottings!)

