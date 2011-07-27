New Year's Eve: Watch the Celebrity-Filled Trailer!

[vodpod id=Video.13920056&w=640&h=385&fv=%26]

Where can you see Halle Berry, Hilary Swank, Sarah Jessica Parker, Lea Michele, Katherine Heigl, Jessica Biel, and Sofia Vergara in one place? The upcoming New Year's Eve movie! The film hits theaters in December, but the trailer was just released today. Watch the preview above. (Fun challenge: Try counting the celeb-spottings!)

MORE MOVIE NEWS!• See the Twilight Cast at Comic Con• The Amazing Spider-Man Trailer• Then & Now: Harry Potter Transformations