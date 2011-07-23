New Ways to Wear a Ponytail!

InStyle Staff
Jul 23, 2011 @ 2:00 pm

Stars deal with soaring temperatures and humidity, too, and they know that there's no better way to beat the heat than with a chic summer ponytail. From high and bumped-up to teased and tousled, we've rounded up a list of our favorite ponytail styles, along with expert tips to achieve the looks yourself. Click through the photos to see how Blake Lively, Kim Kardashian and Penelope Cruz lend their star style to the updo!

