New TV Shows: Hollywood Moms and Alexa Chung!

Need more reality TV? Of course! First, TV Guide Network is developing a series called The Hollywood Moms Club, which follows Alison Sweeney (The Biggest Loser) and Ali Landry (Eve) as they host themed pot-luck dinner parties at their homes, THR reports. Each episode will feature a new Hollywood mom guest star, including Brooke Burke, Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna. Then, Lifetime is getting another fashion reality program with British model-turned-presenter Alexa Chung's 24-Hour Catwalk. Few details have been released, but WWD describes the show as "pitting designers against each other in catwalk challenges." We love a good competition show!

