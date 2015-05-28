9 Jean-ius Takes on the Classic Denim Jacket

Jean jackets have been around forever—and for good reason. Their medium-weight denim material is the perfect buffer for cool summer nights, their Western origins make them inherently American, and their classic silhouette flatters anyone and everyone. But modern-day iterations stray far from the original, with luxe accents and cool new silhouettes. From quilted bombers to color-blocked pieces, shop eight new takes on the denim jacket (and one original).

The Original

Gap, $70; gap.com

New Take: Luxe Leather Details

Acne Studios, $500; net-a-porter.com

New Take: All White

Tortoise Jeans, $324; matchesfashion.com

New Take: Cropped

J. Crew, $285; jcrew.com

New Take: Oversized

Current/Elliott, $378; currentelliott.com

New Take: Inky Black

Frame, $179; singer22.com

New Take: Denim Color-Blocking

Theory, $285; theory.com

New Take: Quilted Bomber

Rachel Comey, $414; stevenalan.com

