New Study: Retail Therapy Works!

Science confirms what we already knew—shopping makes you happy! A study published in Psychology and Marketing claims that buying yourself a treat when you're down can improve your mood, and most "retail therapy" purchases don't result in feelings of guilt or regret. In fact, 82% of those surveyed were totally happy post pick-me-up buy. Not surprisingly, clothing is the most popular mood booster, followed by food and electronics, and shoppers spend an average of $59.18 per retail therapy spending spree. Do you shop to improve your mood? Tell us in the comments!

