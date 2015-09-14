The New Street Style: Why Fashion Week Is Heading to Brooklyn

While the island of Manhattan may be bustling with New York Fashion Week events galore, it’s no longer the sole epicenter for the city’s most stylish. As brands continue to seek more creative outlets to showcase their collections during fashion’s busiest week, they’re opting for a more urbanized edge within the city’s more colorful borough: Brooklyn. Appealing to those Manhattanite transplants who care less about fashion rules and more about independence, Brooklyn has become the cooler, younger sister of its neighboring sibling and is fostering a new type of creative culture. We teamed up with the style experts at PAIGE Denim to take you behind the scenes of our favorite NYFW moments in Brooklyn.

ARRIVING ON SET

Forget the cabs and enjoy the view. Biking across the Williamsburg Bridge is one of the easiest (and fastest) methods to make your way into Brooklyn and arrive on set on time. We’re keeping the journey comfortable in our Verdugo Painted Stripe skinnies and a Shelley leather bomber with black and white plaid detail.

DASHING BETWEEN SHOWS

Just because you’re rushing from show to show doesn’t mean you can’t take in the eclectic scenery that Brooklyn is celebrated for. We’re channeling a more laid-back vibe with the Rayleigh leather mini, Trudy plaid shirt, and a cozy Liana sweater.

COFFEE BREAK

It’s no secret that NYFW can be exhausting, so we’re turning to our favorite iced coffee, a pair of deconstructed Verdugo skinnies and a killer leather Rooney bomber for an afternoon pick-me-up.

BEHIND THE SCENES

We’re going backstage to where the real action is. Decked out in a fitted pair of High Rise Bell Canyon flare jeans, a sleeveless turtleneck and a statement hat, we’re guaranteed to turn heads when we arrive.

COCKTAIL HOUR

After a long day on set and at shows, we’re enjoying the sunset and the New York City skyline in Molly leather skinnies and a red and black Leona statement coat at one of the many notorious fashion week after parties.