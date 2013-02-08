New in Stores: Fergie's Latest Perfume, Viva

The third time's the charm for Fergie! Veering from her duo of Outspoken scents, the singer just released her all-new Viva perfume, a herbal blend of vetiver and lavender. "Viva is fresh and unexpected," Fergie said. "It's a sexy daring blend of notes that brings out the duality of a woman." We love the art deco feel of the bottle, not to mention the wallet-friendly price of $30. Shop the fragrance now at avon.com.

