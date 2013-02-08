New in Stores: Fergie's Latest Perfume, Viva

Jason Kempin/Getty; Courtesy Photo
Marianne Mychaskiw
Feb 08, 2013 @ 4:43 pm

The third time's the charm for Fergie! Veering from her duo of Outspoken scents, the singer just released her all-new Viva perfume, a herbal blend of vetiver and lavender. "Viva is fresh and unexpected," Fergie said. "It's a sexy daring blend of notes that brings out the duality of a woman." We love the art deco feel of the bottle, not to mention the wallet-friendly price of $30. Shop the fragrance now at avon.com.

Plus, see more celebrity fragrances!

MORE: Shop Coach's Valentine's Day Perfume!Scents from Kim K, Faith Hill, and Kate SpadeComing Soon: Roberto Cavalli's New Fragrance

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!