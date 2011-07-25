The New Snow Whites: Lily Collins and Kristen Stewart!

Mirror mirror on the wall, who’s the fairest Snow White of them all? Lily Collins and Kristen Stewart are both starring in big screen adaptations of the fairytale, and their versions of the princess are very different according to first looks from the new movies, as seen at left. Collins (Phil Collins’ daughter) will play the part looking quite enchanted in The Brothers Grimm: Snow White, due out March of next year. Meanwhile, Stewart will play a fiercer version of the role to fight against the Evil Queen (played by Charlize Theron) in Snow White and the Huntsman, hitting theaters in June. Tell us, which version are you most excited to see?

