New Shoe Designer Spotlight: Gio Diev

New York designer Gio Metodiev just launched his debut shoe collection, and it's quickly becoming a red-carpet hit. Kerry Washington sported a pair of his blade-heeled pumps at the ESPY Awards, while Rose Byrne and Rosario Dawson also slipped on his ultra-sleek shoes. "All three of them are such beautiful and talented women," he told us of his celebrity following. "I’ve spent so many months with these designs in my mind, to finally see them being worn so elegantly is the most gratifying experience." His luxurious designs run from $700 to $2,000 and a list of stores is available on giodiev.com. Click through for more of his killer designs—and his take on his star clients!