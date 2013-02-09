New Shoe Collaboration Alert! Costella Tagliapietra Teams Up With Schutz

Design duo Jeffrey Costello and Robert Tagliapietra teamed with New York shoe company Schutz to whip up the footwear for their fall 2013 collection, which they debuted during New York Fashion Week. "Schutz has a minimalist sensibility that speaks to sculptural form and a sense of modernity without forsaking a certain sensuality and sexiness,” the designers told InStyle.com. “Our own collection shares these ideals, and we love how our two aesthetics speak to each other.” The result: Floral heels with earthy prints created by layering geographical photos and maps to match the fabrics seen in the new ready-to-wear collection. Add 'em to the wish list!

