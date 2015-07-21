Celebrate Prince George's 2nd Birthday Early With an Adorable New Photo of the Royal

Happy (almost) Birthday, Prince George! The charming royal tot turns two tomorrow, and to celebrate the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released perhaps the cutest photo of little Georgie yet.

Taken by Mario Testino following his sister Princess Charlotte's christening, the snap shows the young prince grinning playfully while dad Prince William looks on laughing. "It captures a very happy moment on what was a special day for The Duke and Duchess and their family," Kensington Palace said in a statement. "They are very pleased to share this picture as they celebrate Prince George's second birthday."

Continue the pre-celebrations by checking out all of Prince George's cutest moments in our gallery.

